Send us your fall photos!

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s really no place like the Inland Northwest in the fall.

Pumpkin patches, apple picking, drives to see the leaves turning – fall is the best time of year!

Have you captured a great photo of the fall colors? Send them to us by entering them below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.