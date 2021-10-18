Send us photos of your Halloween decorations

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

Spooky season is here and we know the Inland Northwest likes to get in the Halloween spirit.

Do you have a great Halloween display at your house? We’d love to see it! Submit your photos below.

RELATED: Win some goodies at ‘Spo-Candy Crawl’ on Halloween weekend

READ: Haunted pirates rise from the watery grave at ‘Attack at King Cove’ Halloween display

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.