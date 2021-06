Send us photos for your kid’s last day of school!

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a long school year in the pandemic, but your kids made it and we are closing to putting this all behind us.

The school year is finally over—share photos of your kiddos on their last day of school!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.