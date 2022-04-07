Senator Murray to hold virtual roundtable on federal funding secured for Eastern Washington

by Will Wixey

Evan Vucci - staff, AP FILE - Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1, 2022, in Washington. A Senate committee on Tuesday, March 15, approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system. Murray and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., worked for over a year on the contours of the bill.

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Senator Patty Murray will hold a virtual roundtable on Thursday to highlight federal funding she secured for local projects in Eastern Washington.

The millions in funding came from the 2022 government funding package. The roundtable will consist of discussing the distribution of the funds and where they will go.

About $3 million is going to the Community Health Association of Spokane to establish a new health care training facility and address skilled workforce shortages. Another $2.5 million will go to the Innovia Foundation, which will establish a LaunchNW chapter to serve 10 counties in Eastern Washington.

The City of Spokane Valley will also receive $3 million for building needed transportation infrastructure, including the widening and reconstruction of the South Barker Road corridor. And the Town of Malden will get $3.5 million for planning and designing a new sewer system for wastewater management.

Senator Murray will be joined by Kelley Charvet, CAO of CHAS Health; Ben Small, Executive Director of LaunchNW; Pam Haley, Mayor of Spokane Valley; and Dan Harwood, Mayor of Malden.

You can view a full list of local projects in Washington state that Murray secured funding for here.

