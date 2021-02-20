Sen. Patty Murray, Vice President Kamala Harris join forces to discuss pandemic’s impact on women

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Washington Democratic Senator Patty Murray joined Vice President Kamala Harris and several other women lawmakers on Friday to discuss the pandemic’s effect on women.

This past year, 1.8 million women have left the workforce because of childcare demands and layoffs due to the pandemic.

“As homes have become makeshift classrooms, many working women have been forced to cut their hours, or leave their jobs entirely,” said Vice President Harris.

Lawmakers focused on the American Rescue Plan — the Biden administration’s nearly $2 trillion effort to give relief to struggling Americans. That includes money for families struggling to afford childcare as parents try to get back to work.

“Our ability to recover from COVID-19 depends on women’s ability to recover, which is why we are working so hard to get this bill done,” said Sen. Murray.

The US House of Representatives fully introduced the plan on Friday.

You can watch the full discussion HERE.

