Sen. Patty Murray frustrated with Senate over denying voting bills

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Senate made the decision to deny the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The bills worked to create less restrictive voter suppression laws, and more freedom in individuals’ way to vote. Senator Patty Murray was a big advocate for these bills, and was upset with the Senate for failing to vote the bills in.

Washington senator Patty Murray released the following statement in response to the Senate not passing the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“I’m as frustrated as anyone about this outcome because I understand it’s our democracy at stake here, but tonight’s outcome doesn’t mean we give up. At a moment when our country faces more challenges than almost any time I can remember, I will continue to work with all of my colleagues on every issue that matters to Washington state families, including protecting the right to vote in America.”

Murray spoke on the Senate floor, urging her colleagues to pass the bills, however, they did not pass. Murray also emphasized that changes to the Senate procedure would help Democrats and Republicans better work together.

