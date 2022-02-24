Sen. Murray to speak with Spokane restaurant owners on relief for small businesses

by Will Wixey

WASHINGTON D.C. — Washington Senator Patty Murray plans to hold a roundtable with restaurant owners from eastern and central Washington to discuss plans for federal relief.

The goal of the meeting is to address the challenges the pandemic created for restaurant owners and find solutions. They will also speak on additional federal relief plans for small restaurant businesses.

Murray is an advocate for restaurant owners and has pushed for provisions to support them throughout the pandemic. She previously helped with the RESTAURANTS Act and provided more than $28 billion for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

She is currently fighting to pass the Continuing Emergency Support for Restaurants Act. It would add $48 billion in funding to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which would cover all existing applications to the program. The legislation is currently being negotiated as a part of a broader bipartisan package for small businesses.

The roundtable will feature Wild Sage owner Tom Sciortino, Boots Bakery and Lounge owner Alison Collins, and Central Washington restaurant owners. The meeting begins at 12 p.m. on Thursday over Zoom.

