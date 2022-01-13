Sen. Murray to lower utility costs, praises American Rescue Plan

by Will Wixey

Credit: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray spoke with Spokane housing providers about housing and utility costs in Washington state.

Murray thanked the Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners for helping provide affordable housing in the Inland Northwest. Murray also expressed support for the American Rescue Plan and the funding it has provided for countless families.

“We’re still not done seeing the full impact that the American Rescue Plan will have on housing affordability in Washington state,” said Murray. “I’m committed to doing everything I can to secure a major, long-term federal investment in affordable housing.”

Murray has secured $400 million in rental assistance, $170 million in homeowner assistance, over 2,400 Emergency Housing Vouchers, and nearly $100 million for homeless housing.

Sen. Murray also announced $143.6 million in home heating cost relief for Washington state families with low incomes, the most the state has ever received.

“As I’ve heard from renters and homeowners, housing costs are just one piece of the puzzle,” said Senator Murray. “As temperatures drop in the winter and heating bills go up, utility assistance is essential for families dealing with rising costs.”

Murray provided the funds to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and will make sure the money goes specifically to families with low incomes.

