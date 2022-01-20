Sen. Murray to discuss abortion rights ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray announced she will meet with Spokane patients, providers, and advocates about protecting abortion rights.

She said she hopes to hear directly from patients and providers on the importance of Roe v. Wade, and the need to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. She plans to hold a virtual roundtable with representatives from Planned Parenthood and local patients on Thursday.

The Women’s Health Protection Act is a bill made to federally protect women’s rights towards abortion. Murray says once the bill passes through the House, the Senate will soon vote on the bill.

Sen. Murray has always been an advocate for protecting reproductive rights for women. She’s spoken out against anti-abortion laws and continues to strive towards allowing women to have the right to abortion.

Murray and others hope to dedicate the meeting to honor the importance of Roe v. Wade, two days before its anniversary.

