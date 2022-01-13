Sen. Murray reacts to SCOTUS blocking OSHA’s safety standard

by Will Wixey

Credit: Evan Vucci, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Supreme Court made the decision Thursday to block Biden’s vaccine mandate and OSHA’s safety standard, which required full vaccination status or weekly testing for millions of workers.

The Supreme Court’s decision means private sector businesses can no longer enforce vaccines or required tests. The decision blocked OSHA’s safety standard but upheld the CMS vaccine requirements for health care workers.

Senator Patty Murray, a long-time advocate for workplace vaccine requirements, released a statement outlining her concerns over this decision.

“While I am glad the Supreme Court upheld protections for health care workers, it’s absurd the Court’s decision failed to recognize the unique and serious danger the vast majority of workers face right now,” said Murray.

OSHA issued its safety standard in November 2021, meaning 84 million workers were to get vaccinated or get tested weekly. They provided paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects, which is now no longer permitted.

“I’ll continue working with the Biden Administration to do everything we can to fight this pandemic and protect workers from COVID-19 on the job,” said Murray.

