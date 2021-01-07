Sen. Crapo says invoking the 25th Amendment right now would ‘only make matters worse’

WASHINGTON D.C. — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is not joining other members in calls for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

In the wake of Wednesday’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, Crapo released this statement to 4 News Now:

“The country is too divided now, and invoking the 25th Amendment with less than two weeks left in this Administration would only make matters worse. When the 117th Congress reconvenes after the Inauguration, I will do as I always have: I will reach across the aisle to find solutions to the most pressing problems, and I will maintain my commitment to the conservative principles of limited government, protection of the private sector, free market policies and protecting personal freedoms under the Constitution.”

As of this writing, no Idaho members have called for the president to be removed from office, though there have been calls amongst represenatitves in Washington state. 4 News Now has reached out to all of Idaho’s senators and house representatives for comment.

