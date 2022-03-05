Sen. Cantwell speaks on video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell joined more than 300 bipartisan members from the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives in a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the call, Senator Cantwell released this statement:

“President Zelenskyy asked members of Congress to help him achieve ‘a victory over injustice’ and to help Ukraine, which he said is now ‘representing the ideals of the world we should all live in.’ He asked for further help for Ukraine, where he said ‘brave and strong people are standing up for our common values and asking powerful leaders to help them from being exterminated.’

“President Zelenskyy asked for security in the skies, asked that Most Favored Nation status for Russia be revoked, and for U.S. companies to leave Russia and for credit card companies to cut service. The United States should use our economic might with sanctions and further economic measures to put additional pressures against Russia.”

READ: ‘It’s just kind of a nervous time for me as a grower’: Ukraine-Russia war adds to uncertainty for farmers

READ: How you can help Ukraine from the Inland Northwest