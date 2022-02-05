Sen. Cantwell, Murray announce $138M for Washington transit agencies

by Will Wixey

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray announced $138 million will go towards Washington transit agencies.

The funding will go towards easing the access of public transportation for the state, busses specifically. Washington will receive an estimated $1.79 billion over the next five years to annually improve the state’s transit systems.

“These funds are critical to helping meet the ridership demands of our workforce, reduce the congestion returning as we rebound from the pandemic, and transition to zero-emission bus fleets,” Senator Cantwell said.

Last year, non-white Washington commuters were 1.7 times more likely to use public transportation. The Sound Transit supported more than 48 million rides in 2018, and it has continued to expand each year.

“If there’s one thing that I hear from people across the state when I ride our ferries, trains, and busses—it’s that people want more and better public transit,” said Senator Murray. “As a voice for our state in the Senate, I’m going to keep pushing to expand our transit options and move Washington state forward.”

The funding was provided from the Further Extending Government Funding Act. The goal is that the state will continue to create more no-emission buses, along with more bus facilities and improved transit conditions.

