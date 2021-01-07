Sen. Cantwell joins in calls to remove Pres. Trump from office

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Senator Maria Cantwell released a statement on Thursday supporting efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Cantwell joins other Washington lawmakers, including Senator Patty Murray and Representative Pramila Jayapal, calling on action to be done after the president’s violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

“I supported impeaching the President before for his misuse of his office,” Cantwell said in statement. “And I will support impeachment again for abusing power and attempting to interfere in the election results in Georgia. Promulgating misinformation as he did yesterday about our election system is a threat to our democracy. He is failing to uphold our Constitution. I would also support his cabinet in their measures to remove him from office.”

In the wake of Wednesday’s deadly event, members of the House and Senate have called for action either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment. Trump has less than two weeks left in office.

RELATED: ‘Put country before party’: Sen. Murray calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked following insurrection

READ: These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.