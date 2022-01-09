Sen. Billig tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: Aaron Barna

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, Billig says he was exposed on Tuesday, and has been quarantined ever since.

Billig says he’s had virtually no symptoms, and thanks being vaccinated and boosted for feeling fine despite testing positive.

“I appreciate that we have the technology in place to facilitate a hybrid legislative session so Senators can fully participate in legislative activities even while they quarantine,” said Billig, 53.

Billig represents the 3rd Legislative district in Spokane and has served as Senate Majority Leader since 2019.

RELATED: What issues Spokane lawmakers hope to tackle this 2022 legislative session

MORE: WA lawmaker barred from Capitol by vaccine rules wants to make bans illegal