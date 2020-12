Semis spin out, cause traffic delays on westbound I-90 near Lookout Pass

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

TAFT, Mont. — Semis have spun out on I-90, four miles west of Taft, and are causing traffic delays.

Those spin outs were reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. They have blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 2.

SPUN OUT SEMIS on I-90 4 MILES WEST OF TAFT at milepost 2.0 … https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4 — MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) December 22, 2020

Drivers should expect delays.

