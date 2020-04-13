Semi with flatbed trailer rolls, blocks westbound lane of I-90 near Moses Lake

Credit: WSP

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A semi with a flatbed trailer has rolled and blocked the westbound lanes of I-90 just east of Moses Lake.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash is about two miles out of Moses Lake. WSP Trooper John Bryant said it is unclear what initially caused the semi to roll.

#BREAKING: WB I-90 MP 181 (2 MILES EAST OF MOSES LAKE) SEMI WITH FLAT BED TRAILER ROLLED OVER BLOCKING BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC. TRAFFIC IS GETTING BY ON THE SHOULDER. THANKFULLY NO INJURIES. pic.twitter.com/MgpDeDvgWy — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) April 13, 2020

Both lanes of traffic were temporarily blocked. One lane has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

