Semi with flatbed trailer rolls, blocks westbound lane of I-90 near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A semi with a flatbed trailer has rolled and blocked the westbound lanes of I-90 just east of Moses Lake.
The Washington State Patrol said the crash is about two miles out of Moses Lake. WSP Trooper John Bryant said it is unclear what initially caused the semi to roll.
Both lanes of traffic were temporarily blocked. One lane has since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
