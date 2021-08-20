Semi-truck crashes through two buildings on Freya, injures 6

by Matthew Kincanon

Aohdan Brown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Six people were injured when a semi-truck crashed into two buildings in Spokane, including Dutch Bros.

The crash happened at 4th and Freya on Friday afternoon. The truck carrying a Case SV280 excavator crashed through nine cars and two buildings; the coffee shop and an unmanned office space.

One of the people injured was sent to the hospital for serious injuries. No deaths have been reported.

Spokane Police said the driver was taken into custody under investigation for DUI.

The investigation is ongoing. All lanes are closed.

This is a developing story.

