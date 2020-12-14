Semi strikes WSDOT’s tow plow, driver flees the scene

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT East

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of WSDOT’s tow plows was struck by a semi-truck on Sunday night.

According to WSDOT, the semi tried to pass on the shoulder of I-90, just west of the Salnave Rd/SR 902 interchange during plowing operations.

The semi driver then drove away from the scene.

Last night our Tow Plow was struck by a semi-truck. The semi tried to pass on the shoulder of I-90 during plowing operations. Thankfully the damage was minor, but the truck did flee the scene of the collision. PLEASE, give our plows space and be patient as they clear the road.

WSDOT said the damage to the plow was minor, but asked that anyone driving near their equipment allow them space and patience as they clear the road of snow and ice.

