Semi strikes WSDOT’s tow plow, driver flees the scene
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of WSDOT’s tow plows was struck by a semi-truck on Sunday night.
According to WSDOT, the semi tried to pass on the shoulder of I-90, just west of the Salnave Rd/SR 902 interchange during plowing operations.
The semi driver then drove away from the scene.
WSDOT said the damage to the plow was minor, but asked that anyone driving near their equipment allow them space and patience as they clear the road of snow and ice.
