Semi hits STA bus, northbound Sullivan blocked at Kiernan

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Transit bus was hit on Sullivan, blocking northbound lanes near Kiernan.

The bus was hit on its back left side by a semi-truck.

The bus has been moved, but drivers should expect congestion in the area.

