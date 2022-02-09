Semi hits power pole, causes widespread power outage in Twin Lakes area
TWIN LAKES, Idaho — More than 1,200 Kootenai Electric customers in the Twin Lakes area were without power Wednesday morning.
According to the power company, a semi hit a power pole on Highway 41.
Kootenai Electric said crews were on site working to restore power.
Power was expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
Customers can check the status of restoration here.
