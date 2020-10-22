Semi hanging over edge of I-90 along Lookout Pass

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: ITD

LOOKOUT PASS — A semi is hanging over the edge of I-90 along Lookout Pass.

Officials with the Idaho Transportation Department said snow caused the crash overnight, but the truck remains stuck in the area. Tow trucks are just getting to the crash site Thursday morning and expect the right lane to be closed for our four hours.

The crash is in the westbound lanes of the highway about four miles east of Mullan.

The driver appears to be uninjured and ITD has asked drivers to be on the look out for snow on the roadway. The forecast for the area shows mostly clear conditions, with some wind gusts up to 13 mph expected.

