Semi fire blocks westbound I-90 in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Anyone heading west through Coeur d’Alene on I-90 will want to find another route.

Idaho State Police said a semi-truck and trailer are on fire blocking the westbound lanes near Sherman Avenue.

ISP asks drivers to avoid the area if they can.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.