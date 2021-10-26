Semi-crash causes minor fuel leak on I-90 near Wallace

by Erin Robinson

WALLACE, Idaho — A semi crash caused a minor fuel leak on I-90 near Wallace Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. and blocked both east and westbound lanes.

Shoshone County firefighters assessed two people for injuries, but said they refused to be taken to the hospital.

The fuel leak appears to be cleaned up.

