FERRY CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are heading to a semi rollover in Ferry County.

The crash is on State Route 21 about 11 miles north of Republic. The semi is the only vehicle involved, but both southbound lanes are blocked.

🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨 Ferry Co – SR21 MP171, 11 miles N of Republic Troopers are enroute to a one semi rollover crash blocking the southbound lanes. Use caution in the area. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 1, 2021

Drivers are asked to be cautious while driving in the area.

