Semi crash blocking left lane of westbound I-90 near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The left lane of westbound I-90 is blocked near Ritzville due to a semi-crash.
The Washington State Patrol is responding and said the semi, with a box trailer, is on its side blocking the lane. The crash is about seven miles east of Ritzville.
It is unclear if anyone was injured, but drivers should be wary of emergency vehicles in the area.
