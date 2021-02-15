Semi crash blocking left lane of westbound I-90 near Ritzville

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

RITZVILLE, Wash. — The left lane of westbound I-90 is blocked near Ritzville due to a semi-crash.

The Washington State Patrol is responding and said the semi, with a box trailer, is on its side blocking the lane. The crash is about seven miles east of Ritzville.

Left lane blocked on I-90 WB at MP 229 about 9 miles east of Ritzville beginning at 6:14 am on Feb. 15, 2021 until further notice. Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) February 15, 2021

It is unclear if anyone was injured, but drivers should be wary of emergency vehicles in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.