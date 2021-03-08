Semi crash blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near Maple St, no serious injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. — The two left lanes of eastbound I-90 are blocked by a crash near the Maple Street exit.

The Washington State Patrol is responding and said a semi collided with a car, which then rolled.

EB I90 at Maple St Troopers are with one vehicle vs semi blocking collision. No serious injuries reported. Roadway is blocked. Use alternate routes into downtown. Tow trucks have been ordered. Expect long delays. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Tq9zmE05s5 — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 8, 2021

Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no serious injuries have been reported, but drivers should take different routes if they are heading into downtown. Long delays are expected.

