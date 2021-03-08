Semi crash blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near Maple St, no serious injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. — The two left lanes of eastbound I-90 are blocked by a crash near the Maple Street exit.
The Washington State Patrol is responding and said a semi collided with a car, which then rolled.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no serious injuries have been reported, but drivers should take different routes if they are heading into downtown. Long delays are expected.
