Eastbound lanes of I-90 reopen near Cle Elum

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Eastbound lanes of I-90 have reopened near Cle Elum following an early morning semi crash.

The lanes were blocked for about an hour.

Eastbound I-90 near Cle Elum (MP 79) is blocked due to a collision, detour via local roads. Expect delays. No est. reopening. pic.twitter.com/1A2sbzyuUW — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 27, 2021

Drivers traveling over the pass should be prepared for winter weather.

