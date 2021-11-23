Semi carrying hazardous material crashes on SR 20 north of Newport

by Erin Robinson

NEWPORT, Wash. — A semi carrying hazardous material has rolled over on State Route 20, about 25 miles north of Newport.

The Washington State Patrol said the truck was hauling methylenebis, a lead compound, but the load has been contained and is not liquid.

FYI – here is why NB SR 20 is blocked about 25 miles north of Newport. Use caution through the area. https://t.co/wAuJiqX58b — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 23, 2021

Drivers should be cautious through the area. Snow and ice are on the road and creating slick conditions.

