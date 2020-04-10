Sellers get creative as pandemic impacts local housing market

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s like Google Earth with a better perspective.

When she found out she was moving, Katie Myers decided to have a drone specialist take video footage of her home. She was set to list in May, then a global pandemic struck.

“I did have a little bit of a panic, of course, but knowing that we were working with a very experienced realtor,” Myers said.

That, and she is not a procrastinator.

“Uniquely, I am a planner. So, I was thanking the Lord that we already had a lot of our things accomplished,” Myers said.

Spokane realtor Jonas Elber said the housing market was on a roll before COVID-19, but that has changed a bit.

“Buyers who are facing some temporary setbacks, they are taking a minute to regroup, and figure things out during the shutdown,” Elber said.

That means sellers need to get creative.

Myers went ahead and paid for her own home inspection, something more typically done by a potential buyer.

“We wanted to give the buyers an extra boost in confidence in buying our home,” she said.

With social distancing measures in place, drone video and virtual tours are even more important. And with fewer in-person showings, that means there is more time to be creative.

“Depersonalizing, decluttering, deep cleaning your home, these are all great things to do,” Elber said.

You can also pick up the phone and call your friends for help.

“It’s okay to mention, ‘Hey, I’m selling my home. Do you know anybody who’s looking?'” Myers said.

Spokane is still a great place to live. Inventory is still low, just like interest rates.

“And if we can all do our part and help keep this shut down short term, then I’m confident we can have a really strong third and fourth quarter here in Spokane,” Elber said.

“This is a crazy and unique time that we are in, but if you do not have a positive attitude, it’s not going to get you selling your house,” Myers said.

And that’s a perspective worth buying.

