Selkirk Fire mopping up fire that burned shop, several cars near Bottle Bay

Connor Sarles











BONNER CO., Idaho — A fire near Lake Pend Oreille burned a shop building, several vehicles and trees, and threatened nearby homes before Selkirk Fire personnel put out the flames.

According to Selkirk Fire, their fire crews, Idaho Department of Lands and Northside Fire Department responded to a large structure fire off of Bottle Bay Road.

By the time they got there, the fire had burned a large shop and some cars, and had spread to surrounding trees and brush.

Selkirk Fire says that, other than the shop that was on fire when they arrived, no other structures were lost. They did not say what the cause of the fire was.

Crews will be at the site for the next few days to finish mopping up the fire.

