See which local restaurants are offering to-go with ‘Operation: Grub & Growlers’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may not be able to sit at your favorite restaurant right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy your favorite dish.

Plenty of restaurants around Spokane are offering takeout and delivery, and KXLY Radio Group is making it easier for you to find them.

CLICK HERE to see a list of local restaurants offering to-go options, gift cards, and more. Know a restaurant that didn’t make the list? You can submit it HERE.

