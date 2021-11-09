See what TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ is cooking for Thanksgiving pre-orders this year

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some of our local restaurants are once again taking Thanksgiving pre-orders well ahead of the holiday.

Whether it’s a Thanksgiving party of two or ten, you can order your meals now and have our restaurants cooking so you don’t have to.

TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ is one of those restaurants doing early Thanksgiving pre-orders.

Pick and choose from brisket, turkey breast or ham for your main dish and roasted yams, green bean casserole or cranberry orange bread pudding for your sides!

PRICING

Whole Brisket – $175 (approx. 6 lbs, feeds 10-12 people)

Whole Turkey Breast – $60 (approx. 3-4 lbs, feeds 6-8 people)

Whole Ham – $100 – (approx. 6 lbs, feeds 10-12 people)

Roasted Yams

Green Bean Casserole

Cranberry Orange Bread Pudding

Small – $25 – feeds 6-8 people

Large – $50 – feeds 15-20 people

The last day to order is Saturday, Nov. 20 and all food will be ready to pick up on Thanksgiving Day between 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Contact them by phone at (509) 919-4798 or via email at ttsoldironbrewery@gmail.com.

The restaurant is located at 4110 S. Bowdish Rd. in Spokane Valley.

