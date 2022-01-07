See a pothole? Here’s how to report it

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Heavy snowfall and now warmer temperatures make for the perfect mix to create potholes.

Potholes are a regular occurrence at this time of year in the Inland Northwest, and while they are a big inconvenience, there is a way to report them.

City of Spokane

If you see a pothole in the City of Spokane, call 311 or 509-755-2489.

A major component of the city’s 20-year arterial street plan is to include maintenance work to improve streets with poor pavement.

The city tracks the number of potholes that they fill each year here. In 2020, 5,842 potholes were filled and 3,411 were filled in 2021.

Spokane County

If you are a county resident, you can report a pothole here. You will need to fill out the form with your contact information and the intersection you saw the pothole.

City of Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene residents can report a pothole by email ssims@cdaid.org.

Learn more about Coeur d’Alene’s pothole repairs here.

