Section of Monroe St. blocked by snapped power line

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe Street between Wabash and Everett is blocked by a downed power line.

According to Spokane Police, the wire is active.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Northbound on Monroe between Wabash and Everett is blocked due to a tree resting on a partially snapped powerline. Avoid the area @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/pDAttE0GqF — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) September 7, 2020

4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

