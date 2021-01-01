Second Washington State Penitentiary inmate dies from COVID-19, seven deaths reported within prison system

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A seventh inmate in a Washington state prison has died from COVID-19.

The person has not been identified by the state Department of Corrections, but they were incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.

This is the second person to die from COVID-related illness at the facility, which has experienced more than 800 cases among inmates and 150 cases among staff members.

The DOC has been dealing with outbreaks at several of its facilities and has reported COVID deaths at Airway Heights Corrections Center, Coyote Ridge and the Stafford Creek Corrections Center. Two staff members, one at the Monroe Correctional Complex and one at Stafford, have also died from COVID-19.

