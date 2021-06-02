Second suspect arrested in Coeur d’Alene man’s death

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A second suspect has been arrested in a Coeur d’Alene man’s death.

Authorities said Dennen T. G. Fitterer-Usher, 23 of Liberty Lake, has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Gabriel R. Casper, 20, was found unconscious, laying in the street around 5:15 p.m. on Memorial Day. He was taken to Kootenai Health for his injuries and later died.

Matthew J. Holmberg, 19, was the first person to be identified as a suspect. He was arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of Spokane law enforcement, who executed a search warrant in Spokane Valley.

Fitterer-Usher was identified as the second suspect during the investigation.

Both Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher were booked into the Spokane County Jail and will be extradited to Idaho. In an email to 4 News Now, Lt. Bill McLeod said both suspects have preliminary charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Authorities have not said how Casper died.

