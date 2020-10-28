Second person in their 30s dies of COVID-19 in Spokane, another 131 people test positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another 131 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane and one more person has died, health officials reported Wednesday.

A graph provided by the Spokane Regional Health District shows the person who died was in their 30s. This marks the third person under the age of 50 to die from the virus in Spokane.

The new cases mark the second highest spike this week, with 150 people testing positive on Sunday.

Health officials have said Washington is currently experiencing a “fall surge” in cases, though Governor Inslee said the state’s death rate is actually quite low in a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spokane health officials said they are concerned about hospital staffing than bed capacity as COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to rise.

Ten people were admitted to Spokane County hospitals overnight due to complications from COVID-19.

Health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there were 58 COVID patients in local hospitals. About 45 of those people are from Spokane County and the rest have been transferred in from other areas. Meantime, 16 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit.

