Second person dies from COVID-19 in Spokane County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A second person has died from coronavirus in Spokane County, health officials confirmed Saturday morning.

The Spokane Regional Health District said the person who died was a woman in her 50s. Health officials reported the first person to die in the county on Friday was a man in his 80s.

“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of these individuals. Their deaths are stark reminders of the reality we face as COVID-19 continues to spread in Spokane County,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer with SRHD.

“The important thing we need to do now is take the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and proper respiratory etiquette,” Lutz added. “It is vital that everyone participates and takes these measures seriously.“

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 108 in Spokane County on Saturday, Spokane Regional Health said. Of those patients, 9 are in the hospital.

As of Friday, there were over 3,700 confirmed cases in Washington and 175 people have died from the virus.

Breaking: A second person has died in Spokane County from COVID-19. It's a woman in her 50s who passed away today. Yesterday's death was a man in his 80s. @kxly4news https://t.co/SWn3qe7Qpp — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) March 28, 2020

READ: Staff member at Eastern State Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

READ: First COVID-19 death reported in Spokane County

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.