Second person dies from coronavirus in Grant County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

GRANT CO., Wash. — A second person has died from coronavirus in Grant County, health officials said Saturday.

The person who died was a man in his 60s from Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends, and Central Washington Hospital staff,” it reads in a release from the Health District. “On behalf of Unified Command, our staff, Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.”

Three additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the total in the county to 80.

You can keep track of all other counties HERE.

