Second Harvest’s mobile markets tripled in 2020; when you can catch the next one

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — The pandemic has only made hunger in America worse.

Second Harvest Food Bank is helping more local families than ever. Almost half of the people getting food say they’ve never asked for help before.

Right now, more than 3,000 volunteers are trying to keep up with a 50% increase in the need for food.

They’re seeing many more people needing help this year in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Earlier this year, Second Harvest saw a jump of 150% above average.

“Just as an example it varies a little bit from area to area, but often times about 40% of the people who have come to a food bank this year,” said Community Partnership Director Eric Williams. “It’s their first time. That just demonstrates that the need has really, really increased.”

Last year, Second Harvest held 130 mobile markets, where they truck food into communities and load it into people’s cars. This year, the non-profit held 427 mobile markets.

