Second Harvest’s mobile market seeing huge demand

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — There was a long line of cars sitting outside the Northeast Community Center Wednesday afternoon. People were waiting to get something to eat, even before crews finished setting up shop.

It’s been pretty busy for Second Harvest’s mobile market since the spread of the coronavirus ramped up.

Drew Meuer, with Second Harvest, said they’ve even had to double the number of mobile market stops in eastern Washington.

“I see a need. It’s clear that there’s a need,” said Pat Clelland, a volunteer at the mobile market Wednesday.

The need is great, especially for father Bobby Widger III and his family. He waited nearly two hours in the parking lot before food was handed out.

“I got three kids here. Unfortunately two years ago, after four back surgeries I went on disability, so a little tight on money. With all this they’re helping us out a little bit more and getting everything going,” Widger said of the mobile market.

Every bag full of food helps him and his family, and he’s not alone.

“Everybody’s hurting a little bit,” he said.

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

First in line to get his bag of food, Michael Schroeder is like many others whose paycheck is getting cut.

“Right now we’re a little short of money, not getting as many hours. So, we needed to come by and pick up a little food,” he said.

He’s seen reports of how busy the mobile market gets, especially during these tough times.

Meuer said the mobile market can only carry so much food. It generally helps between 300 and 350 families each time it stops somewhere.

Recently, the organization has seen more than 400 families show up.

“I’m just very grateful for Second Harvest and all the volunteers. They help the community in a lot of ways, especially in times of need like this,” Schroeder said.

It’s a silver lining during dark times.

“I just think it’s an amazing situation right now where the community entirely is coming together to be able to feed everybody,” Clelland said.

The mobile market will be in Colville April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. then in Cheney on April 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For a complete list of where it will stop, visit Second Harvest’s website here.

RELATED: A list of local stores participating in senior and at-risk shopping hours

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.