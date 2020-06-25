Second Harvest to hold drive-thru food distribution event Friday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest will be distributing free boxes of groceries for families on Friday.

Starting at noon at the Life Center Church at 1202 Government Way, volunteers will be handing out boxes while supplies last, as part of their COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. Distribution will be limited to two boxes per vehicle for the first 300 vehicles to arrive, then whatever is left.

Families are asked to remain in their cars, as this will be a drive-thru event. Second Harvest says staff will ask drivers to open their trunks, and the boxes will be loaded directly into the car.

The nonprofit says no appointment, identification or proof of income is required.

