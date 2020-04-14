Second Harvest to hand out produce boxes

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

COEUR, d’ALENE, Idaho. — Second Harvest will be donating free produce boxes in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the non profit will offer free boxes of fruits and vegetables in the Silver Lake Mall parking lot near JC Penny. No identification, appointment, or proof of income is required to pick up a box.

Donations occurs via drive thru. Second Harvest instructs cars to enter from Hanley Ave. or Canfield Ave.

Additionally, Second Harvest continues to host a virtual food drive.

Now more than ever, hungry families depend on Second Harvest for meals. You can make a difference by holding a virtual food drive today. Join our COVID Response Fund Virtual Food Drive here https://t.co/ZYva1MWXqX Make a donation or set up your own team. pic.twitter.com/zYI6fF36T5 — Second Harvest (@SecondHarvest_) April 10, 2020

For more information on the produce boxes, go to 2-harvest.org/calendar.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.