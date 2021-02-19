Second Harvest to feed 750 local families at food distribution Friday

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Second Harvest will host a food distribution at the Spokane County Fairgrounds Friday afternoon.

The mobile market will run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., or until supplies last. According to a release, Second Harvest has enough food to distribute to 750 families during this event.

The mobile market schedule, as well as locations and hours of local food pantries, can be found HERE.

