Delivery food boxes now available for those unable to attend mobile markets. Here’s how to order

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Elenee Dao

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — People are in need of help getting food now more than ever.

In the past year, Second Harvest has held nearly three times as many mobile markets as they have in past years, with most of that need stemming from the pandemic.

Local organizations are now working together to reach those unable to attend mobile markets through delivery food boxes.

The program is made possible through several partnerships between Second Harvest, the Spokane Co. Food Security Coalition and Special Mobility Services.

Reserving a box is easy. You reserve your delivery weekly at sms1.org, by calling 211 for live support or by texting your zip code to 898-211.

RELATED: Demand for food assistance persists through the pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.