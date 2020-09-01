Second Harvest going strong amid pandemic; distributed 43 million pounds of food in one year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest has been working hard to provide food to families who need it most, substantially ramping up their efforts once the COVID-19 pandemic began.

4 News Now reached out to the nonprofit to find out how they have been faring.

Second Harvest says that at the end of their fiscal year—June 30—they had distributed 43 million pounds of food, 11 million more than the previous year. That is enough to provide 35.8 million meals to people facing hunger across Eastern Washington.

Per week, the nonprofit is averaging around 10,000 emergency food boxes and 12,000 farm-to-families produce, dairy and combination boxes.

The organization says that “continued disruptions” to their supplies of donated food make financial donations more important than ever. They say those contributions cover the costs of fuel, freight and shopping to supplement inventory gaps.

Due to the pandemic, the need for their services has jumped up, but their volunteer count has had to be capped due to social distancing guidelines.

On-site, Second Harvest says that have a cap of around a dozen volunteers. In a normal year they would typically have around two dozen.

That gap in volunteers has largely been filled by members from the state’s National Guard.

