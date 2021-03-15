Second Harvest gets $9K donation from Maverik, thanks to customers rounding up purchases

Food donations from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida are delivered to the New Jerusalem Church for distribution to needy families at a drive through event on April 17, 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. Food banks across the United States are experiencing a surge in demand as unemployment numbers increase due to layoffs caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest received $8,897 in donations from Maverik, thanks to customers rounding up their purchases to support the local food bank.

In total, the gas station chain raised $180,767 for Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

“We are so thankful to our guests for sparing their extra change when visiting Maverik stores that collectively, raised a phenomenal amount that will go to support our neighbors struggling to put food on the table,” said Maverik President and CEO Chuck Maggelet. “The demand for food has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic, and together we’re making strides to help fight hunger in the communities where we live and work.”

The funds raised by customers went to support their local food banks, as well as Feeding America’s national COVID-19 response fund. Each food bank also got a $22,500 donation from the chain.

Other food banks that received donations include Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, Idaho Food Bank in Boise, Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Reno, Second Harvest Inland Northwest in Spokane, and Food Bank of the Rockies in Wyoming.

