Second Harvest forced to make some changes as food costs increase

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether it’s cereal, milk, eggs or pork, nearly everything is starting to cost more.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly consumer price index report Wednesday. It shows that, over the last 12 months, the cost of all items measured is up 6.2 percent. It’s the biggest increase since December 1990.

The price increases mean your Thanksgiving meal is going to be more expensive than in past years.

Second Harvest volunteers are getting ready to distribute nearly 14,000, 40-pound family boxes. They say they’re seeing the effects of those rising costs firsthand.

“When mac and cheese goes up by 20 percent, that affects us, like everyone else. Another thing is a lot of the people that we serve are on very fixed incomes, and if they’re barely making it and if their food prices are going up, that just means they need us all the more,” said Community Partnership Director Eric Williams.

Second Harvest is having to make changes to those holiday boxes, like swapping out yams for olives for this year.

They say they are fortunate to have most food donated, but still have to go to the market for some items.

“Doing whatever we can to keep our prices down. The lower our costs are, the more food we can buy and the more people we can get food to,” Williams said.

The cost increases are being blamed on a drop in production and inflation. Experts say they do not know when increases will stop or if prices will go down.

