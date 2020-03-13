Second Harvest continuing business as usual, monitoring coronavirus situation

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest says it will conduct business as usual until they are told otherwise. The organization gives out almost 70,000 meals a day in eastern Washington and North Idaho.

While there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the Spokane area right now, Second Harvest is thinking of back up plans in case things do have to close down.

The organization’s Bite2Go program, which gives food to kids in school, might have to stop if schools are cancelled.

Drew Meuer, the senior vice president of philanthropy with the organization, said it is figuring out ways to still get food out to those in need, like through its pantry system.

“We’re going to stay serving them for as long as we can as it is safe and practical to do so. We’re preparing for both an elevated need from those folks as well as potential disruptions to our supply chain and just anticipating ways we can shore up that support so we can continue to respond flexibly to the needs of the community,” Meuer said.

Second Harvest is taking more steps to sanitize high touch areas.

Volunteers helping out are asked to stay home if they are not feeling well.

